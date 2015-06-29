If You Love Movie Music …

“Well, so do we!” You’ve probably heard the promotional spot for a new program on KCME called Dinner and a Movie with hosts Quinn Riley and Robert Bruce. Time and time again, we at KCME hear from our listeners that one of their favorite shows is The Score with Edmund Stone, a syndicated program on film music. Quinn and I can understand that, as we are both passionate lovers of film music ourselves. So we decided to collaborate on a locally-produced show for KCME that would devote even more air-time to music from the movies. Our show airs on Thursday evenings at 6:00 p.m., so you can enjoy your dinner to the strains of great movie music!

Every week, Quinn and I choose a topic or theme around which our program will revolve. It might be a genre or type of movie, or a program devoted to the work of a single composer, or some other theme tying music to a director, actor, subject matter or idea. Believe me, we both have very long lists of possible ideas for the show! Once we decide on a topic for the week, we brainstorm about ideas for possible movies that fit the chosen topic. We usually come up with quite a lot, and then taking a second glance, hone our theme down to a more specific idea, or decide that some of the films might better fit a different theme altogether. Once we have our lists, we then go about listening to the scores for those films, determining what music we’d like to use on the program. This inevitably means whittling our initial long list down to something more practical. After all, there’s only so much music one can play on 60-minute program! Once we’ve chosen our music, then it becomes a matter of arranging the order in which the selections will be played. And finally, we each write our own comments on the music we’ve chosen, and alternately introduce the films and the music during the course of the show.

So far the program has featured movies about Maiden Voyages (particularly apt for our very first show), we’ve gone Into the Wild West, looked at films about alien visitors to our planet in a program called What Planet Are You From? and dealt with storybook/fantasy films on a program we called Once Upon a Time. In the coming weeks, you can expect to hear programs on scores for animated films, super hero movies, Shakespeare films, outer space movies, and Civil War movies; or programs devoted to composers like John Barry, Ennio Morricone, Hans Zimmer, and of course, John Williams; popular film franchises; classical music in film; and perhaps a celebrated director/composer collaboration or two.

Quinn and I invite you to join us every Thursday at 6:00 p.m. for Dinner and a Movie. We certainly hope, and like to think, that you’ll enjoy our program, and as always at KCME, do let us know your thoughts through our website or Facebook page!

— Robert Bruce