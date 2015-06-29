It’s a new era for KCME—live concert broadcasts!

We teamed up with our Colorado Public Radio colleagues on June 16th broadcast of a concert from the Colorado College Summer Music Festival, and brought it to you live on 88.7 FM. The music making was superb, of course, with the orchestra of “fellows” in the capable hands of conductor Scott Yoo, and I had the good fortune to team up with CPR’s Charley Samson as co-host of the broadcast. Listen here to the broadcast, which featured the Serenade, Op. 7, by Richard Strauss, Béla Bartók’s Music for Strings Percussion, and Celesta, and the Symphony No. 1 by Johannes Brahms.

On June 25th, as part of KCME’s Festival of the American West, we broadcast the USAF Academy Band in performance from Library 21c. The program, led by Lt. Col. Daniel Price, was entitled Spirit of the American West, and featured great American classical selections, film music, western songs, and patriotic favorites. If you missed it, here’s the link to listen.

Of course, these projects wouldn’t be possible without the hard work of KCME’s staff, the willingness of wonderful partners such as Susan and Michael Grace (and the Summer Music Festival staff at CC), our broadcast partners at Colorado Public Radio, the terrific musicians and crew of the USAF Academy Band, and, as ever, our friends at Pikes Peak Library District. It’s such a pleasure to work with all of these partners.

Our thanks go out to the trustees of the Bee Vradenburg Foundation, who funded KCME’s purchase of our remote broadcasting equipment, and to Gold Hill Mesa, sponsor of KCME’s Festival of the American West.

KCME’s listeners are by far our most significant source of revenue. Through sustaining donors, we’ve been fundraising more efficiently, and we’re very close to retiring our spring membership drives going forward. If you would like to hear more great music (including, perhaps, a live concert broadcast or two) instead of a fundraiser next spring, now is the time to act! Please click here to find out more.