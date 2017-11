The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College presents “Heartland” – an exhibit by Steven Durow, now through January. 11.19.17 15:32

Mallory Everhart, Poet and Board Member of Hear Here Poetry, talks about the organization and their participation in the Indy Give Campaign. 11.19.17 14:54

Terry Thatcher of the McAllister House Museum on the historic structure and activities. 11.19.17 12:17

Andy Vick, Executive Director of the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, with the KCME Cultural Connection. 11.19.17 2:03

Pat Ellis, President and CEO of Silver Key Senior Services, talks about Key Benefits, a social enterprise arm of Silver Key. 11.19.17 8:19

The Fremont County Concert Association presents “Roy and Rosemary” – pianist Roy Tan and violinist Rosemary Siemens. 11.19.17 8:27

Violinist and Concertmaster Jacob Klock talks about the next concert from the Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, called "Highs and Lows". 11.12.17 7:35

Artists Jana Bussanich and Tim Davis on a Holiday Open Studio next weekend, featuring 2 studios and 10 artists. 11.12.17 11:13

John Smith and Jerry Mullins, both songwriters and guitarists, will perform in Colorado Springs next Friday. Dale Miller and Doug Zinn of the Dale Miller Center for Guitar Studies tell us more. 11.12.17 6:49

Author Ashlee Cowles, Colorado Book Award Winner, will be reading from and signing copies of her new young adult novel, "Beneath the Wandering Stars" at Hooked on Books. 11.12.17 7:04

A talk with Boyd Williams, President and CEO of the Colorado Springs YMCA, and Mike Pennica, founder and President of Pennica Financial Group. 11.12.17 11:59

Andy Vick, Executive Director of the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, with the KCME Cultural Connectcion. 11.12.17 3:34

Bill Callen of Bill Callen's Pikes Peak New Horizons Band talks about their Fall Concert. 11.12.17 9:04

The Pikes Peak Posse of the Westerners presents the next in their series of monthly historical presentations. Historian Larry Green will present "The Royal Gorge War: 137 Years of Misinformation and Misconceptions" on Monday, November 13th. 11.05.17 6:47

Jan Johnson of Ormao Dance Company talks about Fall Salon Showings, a presentation of modern dance featuring 4 choreographers and their works. 11.05.17 8:33

Kim Castellanet, Felicia Skrzypek , Brad Tyra, and Nate Voelker on Sunrise Players' production of "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" - a musical based on the Disney film. 11.05.17 12:22

Andy Vick, Executive Director of the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, with the KCME Cultural Connection. 11.05.17 3:36

The Rocky Mountain Wind Symphony presents "Broadway and the Movies" on Sunday, November 12th. Ken Soper tells us more. 11.05.17 9:01

Members of the Springs Ensemble Theatre on their participation in the 2017 Indy Give campaign, plus their holiday production and 2018 season. 11.05.17 6:56

Songwriter and guitarist John Smith will perform with Dan Zabronik at the Dale Miller Center for Guitar Studies on Friday, November 17th. 11.05.17 8:57

Violinist Dr. Keith Redpath of the MacLaren String Quartet talks about their November concert featuring music by Mozart and Dvorak. 10.29.17 6:37

All Those Who Wander, Danielle and Nick Booker, plus Forrest Alvarez, talk about their first full-length release, "Home in the Fields." 10.29.17 12:24

Joe Maloy of the American Music Society on their Fall Concert. 10.29.17 6:21

Andy Vick, Executive Director of the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, with the KCME Cultural Connection. 10.29.17 1:16

Photographer Raye presents an exhibit of her work entitled "Paris in Springs" at the Plaza of the Rockies. 10.29.17 9:59

Baritone Robert Sims talks about his life and career. Mr. Sims will perform with Stephanie Brink and the Colorado Springs Children's Chorale Summit Ensemble as part of the Shivers Concert Series on November 3rd. 10.29.17 12:44

First-time author Josef Fourth will be signing copies of his novel "Shattered Memories" at Hooked On Books next weekend. 10.29.17 6:55

Cirque Italia visits Colorado Springs and Pueblo in November. Chante DeMoustes tells us more. 10.29.17 7:15

Science Fiction writer Kevin Ikenberry will be at Hooked on Books, signing copies of his latest work, Vendetta Protocol, next weekend. 10.29.17 9:29

Peggy Shivers of the Shivers Concert Series on an upcoming concert featuring baritone Robert Sims, mezzo-soprano Stephanie Brink, and the Colorado Srpings Children's Chorale Summit Ensemble. 10.29.17 8:42

Tana Rice of Alpine Autism Center talks about the center, plus their alliance with Kirkpatrick Bank. 10.22.17 9:26

Ryan Banagale of Colorado College on upcoming musical events. 10.22.17 4:41

The Classically Alive series of concerts continues with pianist Katharina Treutler. 10.22.17 4:37

The Pikes Peak Opera League's Fall Fest happens Wednesday, November 1st. This year featuring Scandanavian food and music, all to benefit the Opera Theatre of the Rockies. 10.22.17 11:27

Michelle Winchell and Kevin Landis talk about events at UCCS, including the Theatreworks production of Wild Honey, based on a play by Anton Chekhov. 10.22.17 8:16

Dale Kettering of the Walden Chamber Music Society in Salida on their first concert of the new season. 10.22.17 7:44

Andy Vick, Executive Director of the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, with the KCME Cultural Connection. 10.22.17 1:59

The 2017 Colorado Springs Jazz Party happens October 27th through the 29th, featuring local, national, and international artists. Jean Feist, Executive Director of the Friends of Colorado Springs Jazz, tells us more. 10.22.17 12:10

Events happening with the Parish House Baroque this month. 10.15.17 1:30

Andrea Bolt of the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo talks about "Boo at the Zoo" - a Halloween event for the entire family. 10.15.17 10:37

Jazz Saxophonists Peter and Will Anderson will perform in Canon City with a combo of original compositions and classic standards. 10.15.17 8:22

Springs Ensemble Theatre presents "Afterlife: a Ghost Story". 10.15.17 7:05

Gloria Slayton, Joan Valentine and Steve Murtagh tell us about the PILLAR Readers' Theatre and an upcoming event. 10.15.17 6:45

A Night of SAXuality happens at Johnny Martin's Car Central featuring Tony Exum Jr. and Paula Atherton (Tony Exum, Jr. interview). 10.15.17 22:55

George Preston with Josep Caballe-Domenech of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic on their next concert, featuring Beethoven's Fidelio Overture, Tchaikovsky's Symphony #5, and more. 10.15.17 5:40

Karine Garibova of the Veronika String Quartet on their annual Russian Tea Fundraiser to benefit the Quartet. 10.15.17 8:46

Jim Jackson of the Millibo Art Theater tells us about upcoming events. 10.15.17 6:53

Deborah Teske, Wendy Mike, and Jeremy Vreeman of the Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble tell us about "Gateways" - the Ensemble's high school residency program, plus a concert on October 20th. 10.15.17 21:15

Colorado author Barbara Nickless talks about her new novel, "Dead Stop." 10.15.17 8:59

A Night of SAXuality happens at Johnny Martin's Car Central featuring Tony Exum Jr. and Paula Atherton (Paula Atherton interview). 10.15.17 9:49

Andy Vick, Executive Director of the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, with the KCME Cultural Connection. 10.15.17 3:09

CHRISTINE DYAR OF THE PIKES PEAK LIBRARY DISTRICT TELLS US ABOUT THEIR OCTOBER EVENTS. 10.08.17 4:44

MEG POOLE OF THE COLORADO SPRINGS PIONEERS MUSEUM COVERS EVENTS FOR THE MONTH OF OCTOBER. 10.08.17 4:38

NATHAN HALVORSON, CHRISTOPHER JOEL ONKEN, ANDREW WILKES AND REBECCA MYERS TALK ABOUT “BASKERVILLE” – A HUMOROUS TAKE ON THE SHERLOCK HOLMES CLASSIC – HAPPENING RIGHT NOW AT THE FINE ARTS CENTER AT COLORADO COLLEGE. 10.08.17 11:22

GEORGE PRESTON WITH JOHN ROJAK OF THE AMERICAN BRASS QUINTET. 10.08.17 4:15

JEANNA WEARING TALKS TO STEVEN AMUNDSON, CONDUCTOR OF THE ST. OLAF ORCHESTRA, ABOUT THE ORCHESTRA’S VISIT TO FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH. 10.08.17 14:48

THOMAS WILSON TELLS US ABOUT “SOUL JOURNEY” – THE NEXT CONCERT BY THE CHAMBER ORCHESTRA OF THE SPRINGS. 10.08.17 10:35