In Aspen, one finds concerts to rival the world’s greatest, music students from the four corners of the globe, and a heady environment that combines learning and growing with the thrill of professional performance.

Come join these extraordinary musicians — masters and students — sharing the joy of music-making with each other and you. Sit among them in the intimate venues, meet them in restaurants, on the streets, on the hiking trails. Come be a part of an extraordinary musical world this summer in Aspen.

Comprised of 15 of the finest jazz soloists and ensemble players today, Jazz at Lincoln Center resident orchestra since 1988, this big band performs a vast repertoire, from rare historic compositions to Jazz at Lincoln Center-commissioned works, including compositions and arrangements by Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Thelonious Monk and many others. Band leader Wynton Marsalis has been described as the most outstanding jazz musician and trumpeter of his generation. As nine-time Grammy-winner, he earned the distinction of being the only artist ever to win Grammy Awards for both jazz and classical records – (an accomplishment he astonishingly repeated in 1984) .

Less than an hour from Denver, Colorado in a lush Rocky Mountain setting, Central City Opera is among Colorado’s elite summer music festivals. The second oldest annual professional opera festival in the country (and the fifth-oldest opera company), the company continues to make history with a range of productions each summer including opera favorites, new and rarely performed pieces, and American works.

In addition to the summer Festival, Central City Opera’s Bonfils-Stanton Artists Training Program offers career-entry opera training to today’s young artists with career management classes as well as main stage rehearsal and performance opportunities. Year-round opera education and community engagement programs entertain and educate more than 100,000 people each year across the Rocky Mountain region. A steward of historic preservation, the company also maintains the Central City Opera House and 30 other Victorian-era properties which serve as performance and rehearsal venues and house Festival staff each summer.

The Rio Grande Scenic Railroad travels on tracks over historic La Veta Pass that date all the way back to 1878, but had been closed to the public in the 1950s and only used for freight. Now we didn’t think scenery that spectacular, on rails that curve and wind through steep rocky grade, and mountain meadows with elk, eagles and bears, should remain closed forever. So we opened this line again for passenger train in 2006 initially offering excursions then expanding to holiday rides, dinner trains and mountaintop concerts. Come ride and you’ll see what generations have missed. All aboard!

Bear Creek Park sets the stage for a full day of music, food, and family fun beginning with the Colorado Springs Youth Symphony and Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale featuring Kyle Dillingham at 4:00 pm. Then at 5:30 pm the crowd will enjoy The Haunted Windchimes and their classic slice of Americana with a Southern Colorado twist. Followed by headliner Flash Cadillac with music from the early 1960s. Festivities conclude at approximately 9:00 pm.