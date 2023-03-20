Her Story: Advocating for Women Composers in Classical Music

By Pam DeVier

Every month is Women’s History Month at the Women’s Philharmonic Advocacy, a

non-profit organization which celebrates the vast range of classical music by women

and encourages performances of their works. Advocating for centuries of music by

women, they provide research, resources, and financial assistance to performing arts

organizations throughout the U.S. in support of outreach, education, and programming

that reflects the truly diverse history – and future – of classical music. Through these

partnerships, they are changing historical inequities in classical music, one organization

at a time.

The Women’s Philharmonic Advocacy was born out of the Women’s Philharmonic, a

San Francisco-based professional orchestra that performed and made recordings from

1981 to 2004. Led by JoAnn Falletta from 1986 to 1997, the Women’s Philharmonic

premiered hundreds of works by past and living women composers. Through years of

research, the orchestra became a national repertoire and programming resource, in

addition to launching competitions, reading sessions, symposiums, and composer

residencies. But their greatest legacy is the discovery, restoration, and preservation of

hundreds of works by women composers. Much of this music, thought to be lost, was

painstakingly reconstructed from crumbling scores.

Today, the Women’s Philharmonic Advocacy provides resources and financial support

to other organizations, primarily orchestras, to continue the work of programming,

performing, and recording works by women composers. With a focus on grants and

educational resources, the Women’s Philharmonic Advocacy empowers other

organizations to join in the work for representation and equality. At the same time, they

continue to unearth, restore, and publish works that were thought lost. The Women’s

Philharmonic Advocacy has posed the question, “What does it mean to separate one

month for the recognition of one group?” They are working towards a time when it will

not be necessary to spotlight gender, race, or nationality for only one month out of the

year. Until then, their work to “level the playing field” continues.

In Colorado Springs, the Women’s Philharmonic Advocacy has financially supported

research, education, and performances of music by these women composers: Florence

Price, Amy Beach, Louise Farrenc, Jessie Montgomery, Ingrid Stölzel, Joan Trimble,

Marion Bauer, Fanny Mendelssohn, Ethel Smyth, Henriette Renié, Rachel Laurin, and

Jennifer Higdon. The upcoming 2023-2024 seasons for the Colorado Springs

Philharmonic and the Chamber Orchestra of the Springs are the most diverse yet,

including works by Jeanne Demessieux, Alyssa Morris, Germaine Tailleferre, Jenni

Brandon, Anna Clyne, Nkeiru Okoye, Valerie Coleman, and Lili Boulanger.

But right now, I’m going to sit back with a cup of tea and enjoy one of my favorite

recordings: The Symphonic Works of Mel Bonis, with the Bucharest Symphony Orchestra.

Heaven.