Written by Fred Kormos

Swedish tenor Jussi Björling was one of the leading operatic singers of the twentieth century. His flawless vocal technique, silvery beauty of tone, gleaming upper register, and superb interpretive skills made him one of the greatest and most beloved tenors of all time. He appeared for many years at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City and at major opera houses throughout Europe, including the Royal Opera in London, La Scala in Milan, and the Royal Opera in his native Sweden. He sang primarily in Italian, but also in French, Swedish, and English.

Björling was born in February 1911 near the city of Borlänge in Dalarna province in central Sweden. He was born on February 5th, according to the records of the midwife who assisted at his birth. But the church baptism records mistakenly listed the 2nd as the date, so February 2nd was the day he celebrated his birthday throughout his entire life. (Even the headstone on his grave lists the incorrect date.) But since it’s now known that Björling was born on February 5th, and since the 5th will fall on a Saturday next month, Jussi Björling will be the featured singer on KCME’s Two by a Tenor just before 9:00 that Saturday morning. Your host, Fred Kormos, hopes you won’t miss this opportunity to enjoy the extraordinary singing of this beloved tenor on the occasion of his 111th birthday, February 5th, 2022!