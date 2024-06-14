Love is the Soul of Genius by Pam DeVier

“Neither a lofty degree of intelligence nor imagination nor both together go to the making of genius. Love, love, love, that is the soul of genius.” Attributed to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Gustav Mahler penned his famous Adagietto from his Fifth Symphony as a love song without words for Alma Schindler. Johann Sebastian Bach’s Anna Magdalena Notebook was beautifully dedicated to his second wife. Clara and Robert Schumann wrote secret, coded messages of affection for each other in their compositions. Mozart composed the Et Incarnatus est from his Great Mass in C minor for his wife, Constanze. The 1994 film, Immortal Beloved, fictionalizing how love influenced Beethoven’s music, broke box office records and won multiple awards. Biographies, research, podcasts, websites, books, movies and more have made it clear that many classical music aficionados care about the emotional life of the composers they revere and, more importantly, how it influenced those composers’ creative output.

But is this really necessary to appreciate their art? Probably not. But I would argue that it certainly gives us a deeper understanding and empathy for their humanity, and perhaps our own as well. Ignoring a composer’s love story means erasing part of their identity, and therefore erasing the context of how they lived and why they created. While a composer’s heart may not seem important to the enjoyment of classical music, without this context we miss rich aspects of the creative process that can have a profound impact not only on the understanding and interpretation of their output, but also on the writing of history itself. Neglecting aspects of a composer’s life skews history and deletes context both in the academic and public arenas. There is so much we can learn about every composer’s inspirations – and ultimately about the arc of humanity – and love is central to this. I believe Mozart is right, that love has everything to do with creative output and therefore, by extension, everything to do with our enjoyment and appreciation of it.

Historically, composers and performers who were not straight were systematically erased from the dialogue. Sometimes this was a function of survival on the part of the artist, but often it was simply the framework of the institution of classical music. As we take joy in who Beethoven, Mozart, Mahler, or Schumann loved, does it matter who Bernstein, Copland, Menotti, Barber, Britten, Poulenc, Tchaikovsky, or Ethel Smyth loved? I believe it does.

We have a moral imperative to tell the full stories of all artists, for the sake of their art and for the sake of an honest writing of history, because many artists suffered greatly for who they loved – facing persecution, oppression, and even violence.

It’s also about the future, for the next generation of artists, because knowing that you are not alone, and seeing yourself in someone else’s story – their struggles and losses and victories – and celebrating what unites us instead of divides us, is one of the greatest gifts of humanity.

If you celebrate Pride month, this is a time to remember LGBTQ+ classical music composers and performers, past and present, and the love in the soul of their genius.