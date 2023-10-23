Prokofiev’s “Classical” Symphony in Concert

Attending a performance of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic this past weekend, I had the great fortune to experience a live performance of one of my favorite works, Sergei Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 1, also known as the “Classical” Symphony. Prokofiev completed this work in 1917, and it was intended as a contemporary re-imagining of the classical style of Haydn and Mozart.

Although Prokofiev composed the symphony while on holiday, away from what was to be the first of two revolutions in Russia in 1917, his work conveys none of the violence occurring in his homeland. Prokofiev used words like “lively,” “blithe,” and “uncomplicated” to describe his symphony, and it’s easy to hear in the joyful and whimsical spirit of this work.

The Colorado Springs Philharmonic, under the direction of guest conductor Andrew Grams, conveyed this spirit very well. Grams’ conducting style reflected the playful mood of this piece, the Maestro even doing a little hop at one point during the Finale.

If you’ve never attended a symphony performance, I strongly suggest you do. Not only can you hear a live version of the music you enjoy on Classical KCME, the added dimension of watching the Philharmonic’s top-notch performers at work can’t be topped.