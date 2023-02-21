Black History Month Feature – The Sphinx Organization: Commanding the Stage for Racial Diversity in Classical Music

By Pam DeVier

The Sphinx Organization recently celebrated its 25th anniversary at Carnegie Hall. Their mission: transforming lives through the power of diversity in the arts. In 1997, founder Aaron P. Dworkin had a vision. He believed classical music should more accurately reflect the rich diversity that was already inherent in our communities. He knew the talent was out there. He just needed to find it and nurture it with the right resources. With that in mind, he founded a competition for talented young Black and Latinx string musicians. Twenty-five years later, Sphinx is now an international leader increasing representation for artists of color in classical music by offering:

year-round tuition-free education and creative youth development

performances and tours of ensembles and soloists

commissioning and performing new works by Black and Latinx composers

administrative leadership and entrepreneurship programs

partnerships with classical music organizations to bring programming to scale.

While the prize-awarding competition remains at the core of its activities, Sphinx works with arts leaders across the country to strive for more diversity in all aspects of classical music, from programming to administration. Working within existing structures, Sphinx helps level the playing field by building bridges and minimizing barriers through coaching, mentorship, and financial assistance to prepare young talented artists of color for professional careers in classical music.

Dworkin chose the name “Sphinx” because it reflected to him “the power, wisdom, and persistence of those who would participate and the enigmatic and interpretive nature of music and art.” With power, wisdom and persistence, the Sphinx Organization is enriching the world with some of the 21st century’s greatest classical music creatives. For more information on the Sphinx Organization, visit www.sphinxmusic.org.

One of my personal favorite composers is Sphinx alumnus, Jessie Montgomery. Jessie is a two-time laureate of the Sphinx Competition and was awarded their highest honor, the Sphinx Medal of Excellence. She has served as composer-in-residence for the Sphinx Virtuosi, the organization’s professional touring ensemble. An acclaimed composer, violinist, and educator, she is the recipient of the Leonard Bernstein Award from the ASCAP Foundation, and her works are performed frequently around the world by leading musicians and ensembles. Her album, Music for Strings, is not to be missed.