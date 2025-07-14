Charles Tomlinson Griffes by Kieth Simon

American composer Charles Tomlinson Griffes lived only a short time, 35 years, but left behind a significant musical legacy. He’s recognized for blending European Impressionism with his own distinct voice while adding elements of American modernism. Griffes’s music often features beautiful harmonies, rich textures, and exotic scales, and his contributions to the American art song are also quite amazing, showcasing a unique style for fusing music and text.

In his personal life, Griffes was a gay man who lived discreetly due to the social prejudices and legal constraints of his time. After his death, his sister Marguerite destroyed many of his papers that explicitly dealt with his sexuality, likely in order to protect his professional reputation. However, the surviving diaries have proven invaluable to historians researching New York’s gay scene in the early 20th century.

Griffes died extremely young at the age of 35 on April 8, 1920. His death was attributed to influenza and complications from emphysema and occurred during the Spanish Flu pandemic. He also had pre-existing conditions, heart and lung problems, compounded with overwork and emotional strain. Like another brilliant composer who lived at a similar time, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Griffes worked himself into an early grave.

Here at Classical KCME, we are honored to feature many of Griffes’s works, which include “The White Peacock,” “The Pleasure Dome of Kubla Khan,” and “Poem for Flute and Orchestra.” All of these pieces are wonderful examples of his style.