Colorado Springs Welcomes New Music Director, Chloé Dufresne

On Tuesday, July 29, the Colorado Springs Philharmonic officially announced the appointment of Chloé Dufresne as the new music director of our fabulous orchestra, which is entering its 99th season this year. After an international search that drew 255 applicants, the acclaimed French conductor will be stepping into her new role on Saturday, October 4 with Firebird, the season’s opening concert.

“In the wake of my experience performing with various ensembles (namely, choirs and orchestras), the practice of conducting emerged as the next logical step in my career, allowing me to deepen my relationship with music, to make a difference, and to grow overall as an artist.”

With her clear technique and calm authority, Chloé Dufresne made her mark as a conductor within four years of graduating from the Helsinki Sibelius Academy in 2020. She had studied viola, singing, and choral conducting before completing her Masters in conducting, having attended masterclasses with such luminaries as Paavo Järvi, David Zinman, and Thomas Adès. She has also worked as an assistant to Sakari Oramo, Gustavo Dudamel, and Esa-Pekka Salonen. Dufresne was selected as a Dudamel Fellow by the Los Angeles Philharmonic, has won prestigious prizes, and served as Associate Artist of the Orchestre National de Bretagne and Artistic Director of Orchestre Ostinato.

In a 2024 interview with Villa Albertine (the French Institute for Culture and Education), Dufresne said,

“I am a French musician and conductor with a passion for cultural transmission, sharing, and teaching. I began my musical journey with children’s choirs at the opera. This taste for performance and collective practice has stayed with me ever since. I am a firm believer that music has the ability to influence society.”

“By working with orchestras from various countries, I have discovered and fed off a variety of cultures, emotions, and ways of ‘orchestrating.’ I am excited and enthralled by this vast musical and cultural heritage, as well as by my constant exchanges with musicians and audiences.”

Nathan Newbrough, president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, had this to say about Dufresne’s guest appearance with the orchestra last season: “From the first downbeat, Chloé brought a rare electricity to the podium. She inspired the musicians and stirred the audience. We knew she had the artistry – and the heart – to lead this orchestra into its next era.”

“Colorado Springs welcomed me with warmth and curiosity, and I felt an instant kinship with the musicians,” Dufresne said. “This orchestra is not afraid of taking risks. Together, I believe we can create something profoundly resonant – musically and within the community.”

As well as conducting core repertoire, Dufresne is a champion of new music and a strong, strong advocate for women composers. She won a prize for her interpretation of music by Camille Pépin at the Besançon competition, and every concert with the Philharmonic this season will include a work by a female composer, including Cécile Chaminade, Florence Price, Grazyna Bacewicz, and Pepin.

While speaking with Nathan Newbrough on the stage of the Ent Center that Tuesday evening, Dufresne also remarked that a running theme of the season would be “Fire and Flame,” citing the Olympic Torch representing Colorado Springs as Olympic City USA.

We have an extraordinary season to look forward to, as well as an exciting new chapter in the history of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic!