Two Forgotten Americans Remembered through a Holiday Icon

Written by Michael Campion

With the holiday season in full swing, I’d like to write about a couple of pieces by American composers that magically represent the season. They’re inspired by the character that has transcended boundaries to become a symbol of good will to all, Santa Claus.

Born in 1858 and almost completely unknown today, Harry Rowe Shelley studied at Yale University and later in New York with Antonín Dvořák. An organist at various churches in Manhattan and Brooklyn, his music was largely for that instrument, but he pulled out all the stops for his Santa Claus Overture, published in 1900. The music is filled with boundless energy and optimism including a majestic sleigh ride in the sky and a final “Merry Christmas!” It’s easy to forget our cares after hearing this, as the piece is dripping with Christmas spirit.

Another American composer that has unfortunately remained in the shadows is William Henry Fry. Born in Philadelphia in 1813, he was among the first American composers to write for a large orchestra and the first to compose a grand opera. He was the first major critic working for an American newspaper and argued passionately for the support of American composers. His Santa Claus Symphony was written in 1853 and was another first, being the longest continuous orchestral work by an American up to that time. The symphony tells a dramatic story with the birth of Jesus, a Christmas Eve party, and snowstorms with an unfortunate soul lost in them. The entry of Santa thrusts the drama aside, riding in his sleigh, stopping at houses, sliding down the chimney and leaving toys. The morning brings the carol Adeste Fideles as the delighted children crowd around the tree.

I’ll be presenting both works on American Landscapes on Monday, December 20th at 6pm along with some other delightful American Christmas music.