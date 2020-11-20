Joseph Bologne: Breaking Barriers Written by Dylan Tyler Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges was born on the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe on Christmas Day 1745. His father was a wealthy French plantation owner, George Bologne de Saint-Georges, while his mother was an African slave named Nanon who was forced to work on Saint-Georges’ plantation. Although Joseph was barred from inheriting his father’s noble titles due to the discriminatory laws of the time, his father nonetheless had the basic human decency to acknowledge him as his son and to send him and his mother to Paris, where he received a high-quality education befitting the son of a wealthy Frenchman. Young Joseph excelled in his studies, and displayed a special aptitude for music and the sport of fencing, astounding his teachers with his skill on the violin and defeating adult masters in fencing matches by the time he was 15 years old. Soon all of Paris was abuzz with tales of the young mulatto who seemed to succeed at everything he tried. In recognition of his fencing prowess, the King of France appointed Saint-Georges as one of his personal bodyguards and bestowed the title of chevalier (knight) on him. The newly-minted Chevalier de Saint-Georges also began to pursue a musical career, and soon established a reputation as a skilled composer and conductor, as well as one of the finest violinists in all of Europe. As a composer, Saint-Georges was very prolific, penning fourteen violin concerti, two full symphonies, a large body of chamber music, and at least six operas, although only one, L’Amant Anonyme, survives in its complete form today. In 1792, Saint-Georges broke an important color barrier once again when he formed and led the first ever all-black military regiment in European history. Composed mostly of former slaves from France’s Caribbean colonies, the Légion Saint-Georges served Revolutionary France with distinction, although Saint-Georges himself would later be arrested on spurious charges as the French Revolution morphed into the Reign of Terror. After narrowly escaping the guillotine, Saint-Georges returned to private life and died a few years later in 1799. As KCME celebrates Black History Month this February, the fascinating life of Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges is certainly worth reflecting upon. Despite the significant barriers that he faced due to the color of his skin, Saint-Georges was nonetheless able to secure his place in history thanks to his exceptional talent, his unflinching determination, and his all-encompassing love of music.